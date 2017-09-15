Triumph Group gains amid Boeing training jet tie-up

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) is up 1.5% today after word that Boeing (BA +1.9% ) has chosen it as a major supplier for a training jet.

The partnership will generate 950 direct and indirect jobs for Triumph, based in the Dallas area -- depending on whether Boeing eventually wins the contract (a decision is set for early next year).

The work will come on the T-X program, a system to help train fighter and bomber pilots in the Air Force and which is designed to replace today's T-38 trainer.