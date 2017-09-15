Valero "aggressively" pursuing Mexican fuels market, CEO says

Valero Energy (VLO +2% ) CEO Joe Gorder says the company is "aggressively pursuing" new business opportunities created by Mexico's energy reforms that have opened its markets to foreign competition.

"Valero does a lot of business in Mexico but with the reforms that have been implemented, we can now not only sell the barrels to Mexico but we can control the barrels and own the barrels in Mexico and move them further inland," Gorder says.

VLO has been selling gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other refined products to Pemex, Mexico's national oil company, where were in turn sold at gas stations and other outlets under the Pemex brand; as part of the energy reforms, VLO can now sell its own products under its own brand.

"With the investments we're making and with the strategy we've got underway now to try to push our branded business further into Mexico and to increase our unbranded business, we're going to try to grow in that direction," the CEO says.