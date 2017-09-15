Up to 400K in U.K. affected by cyberattack - Equifax

It's not even a rounding error compared to the 143M U.S. consumers, but nevertheless, up to 400K citizens of the U.K. may have been affected by the cyberattack on Equifax (EFX -5% ), says the company. At even 400K, it would still be the largest U.K. data breach ever.

U.K. customer data was stored on U.S. systems between 2011 and 2016.

Equifax is now lower by about 36% since disclosing the incident one week ago.

In other news, Brett Arends takes note of the apparent lack of educational qualification of Equifax's chief security officer - she has a bachelor's and master's degree in music. She does, however, have a long professional career, including a stint as chief security officer at First Data.