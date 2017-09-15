Criteo up on mixed analyst sentiments

KeyBanc analyst Andy Hargreaves reiterates his Overweight rating on Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) and $62 price target but has some comments on the company’s newly announced Commerce Marketing Platform.

Hargreaves says the move offline to collecting retailer CRM and brand transaction information could “create a robust Shopper Graph” and match audiences “for both retailers and brands.”

Gotham City Research has a dimmer view, asking, “Is Criteo malware?”

Gotham City notes that Criteo announced that 20% of its exposure to Apple’s Intelligent Tracking Prevention was 20% of revenue instead of the assumed 8%.

The firm also thinks more than half of Criteo’s revenues come from “suspect sources” including clickbots and fake websites.

Gotham expects Criteo sales and profits to decline with increasing client unhappiness and for its share price to drop up to 77%.

Criteo shares are up 1.79% .

Previously: Ad trade groups blast Apple's new Safari privacy feature (Sept. 14)