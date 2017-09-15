Netflix to increase focus on studio growth

Netflix (NFLX +0.1% ) continues to drive forward in its push to build itself into a major Hollywood studio, writes Bloomberg's Lucas Shaw.

He observes that the ultimate goal of Netflix is to become the world's largest creator of entertainment and cut short the need to pay as much for licensed content.

Though Netflix currently spends about $16B on content, most of its commitments are for less than five years. The short contract duration sets ups the company up to rely on its studio to a greater extent in the future.

Netflix's studio ambitions extend beyond Hollywood. Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos is busy making deals abroad for more original content.