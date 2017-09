Rite Aid (RAD +5.8% ) and Walgreen Boots Alliance (WBA +0.8% ) break higher after new reports indicate that the FTC is prepped to let the 2,186-store deal fly through without a second review.

Fred's (FRED +6.9% ) is also notably strong on the day.

While the RAD-WBA deal has taken several twists and turns to send shares prices on a roller coaster ride, the issue should be settled soon with the FTC due to make a decision before September 18.

Sources: Capitol Forum and StreetInsider.com