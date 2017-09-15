Encana upped to Outperform at Bernstein ahead of five-year growth spurt

Encana (ECA -0.3% ) drifts into the red despite receiving an upgrade to Outperform from Market Perform and a price target boost to $14 from $10 at Bernstein, which forecasts growth every year for the next five years after shrinking in eight of the last 10 years.

After further reviewing and modeling ECA's Montney assets, Bernstein's Bob Brackett says he had earlier underestimated the play as a condensate producer and now sees it as a valuable portion of the company's portfolio.

The firm views announcements of takeaway projects, a reiteration of its 2018 outlook in Q3 results and evidence of return to growth in Q4 results as potential catalysts for ECA shares.