Google spent $1.1B on self-driving car tech

A paperwork mistake during the legal battle between Uber (Private:UBER) and Alphabet’s (GOOG, GOOGL) Waymo reveals that Google spent $1.1B on autonomous vehicle tech between 2009 and 2015.

As 9to5Google reports, the information comes from a transcribed conversation between Uber lawyers and Waymo’s financial analyst Shawn Bananzadeh. Any monetary figures were supposed to be redacted for confidentiality but someone forgot to redact that bit.

Google doesn’t disclose Waymo finances during earnings reports, shoving that division into the catchall “Other Bets” heading.

