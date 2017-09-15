Tsakos Energy slides following unexpected Q2 loss

Tsakos Energy (TNP -2.6% ) sinks after reporting a surprise Q2 loss even as revenues rose ~10% Y/Y to $104M, mainly the result of the 11 newbuilding vessels delivered to the company and now operating in the fleet.

Despite difficult market conditions, TNP's fleet operated at 96.4% utilization in Q2, during which the company operated an average of 62.3 vessels vs. 50.5 vessels in year-ago quarter.

Cowen analysts lower their TNP price target to $6 from $7, saying the lack of scrapping of older tonnage coupled with the uncertainty surrounding global oil production and trade flows could limit the upside in asset values in the medium term.