Citi bumps Dish Network to Neutral with spectrum likely undervalued

Citi has taken its Sell sign off of Dish Network (DISH -0.3% ), noting a valuation that "seems fair" now.

After hitting $65.49 on Aug. 1, shares have dropped 17.6% since, now to $52.93.

Analyst Jason Bazinet has gone up to Neutral with a price target of $54, and notes that at this share price, Dish's spectrum is at about $0.80 per MHz-POP, below private market values (closer to $2 per).

But he's awaiting more clarity on what's going to happen to the spectrum (buildout or sale), and CEO Charlie Ergen is still keeping those cards close to the chest.