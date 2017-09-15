Apple updates developer app guide; Watch only works in home country

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has updated its developer app guidelines to make things clearer for the different types of tech in the new devices.

Augmented reality apps wanting to tap into the ARKit optimization of the iPhone 8 models and iPhone X will need to provide an appropriately deep experience not just stick one AR item in and call it a day.

App developers planning to use Face ID to unlock the app must include an alternative route for those under the age of 13.

The guidelines also ban apps claiming to include “content or services that it does not actually offer,” which bans third-party antivirus apps by default since they don’t actually work to scan anything due to iOS’s design.

In other Apple news, those thinking about buying an Apple Watch Series 3 in another country to save some money might want to cancel those plans. A MacRumors source says watches purchased in the U.S. online store will only work with U.S. carriers.

