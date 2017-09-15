Reuters: Canada tried to resolve Boeing military, trade disputes at meeting

Senior Canadian government officials met Boeing (NYSE:BA) representatives last month in an attempt to end the conflict between the two sides by suggesting it could withdraw a threat not to buy Super Hornet jets if the U.S. company dropped a trade challenge against Canadian planemaker Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF, OTCQX:BDRBF), Reuters reports.

Ottawa’s proposition to Boeing had been “if we resolve the challenge, that will allow us to resume our discussions on the F-18,” but the company dismissed the idea of linking the two disputes, according to the report.

Boeing sees the alleged CSeries dumping as a long-term threat to its civilian airliner business and has shown little interest in a compromise, even at the risk of losing the military contract, the report says.