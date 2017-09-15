Vale to appeal court decision halting operations at nickel mine

Vale (NYSE:VALE) says it will appeal a court decision forcing it to halt operations at its Onça Puma nickel mine until it takes measures to benefit the indigenous people living in the area.

Following a trial on Wednesday, the lead judge in a Brazilian federal court said studies showed metal concentration in a nearby river above permitted levels and that Vale had not presented plans to help affected indigenous communities.

Vale says elements found in the river are naturally occurring and preceded the project, adding that there is no relationship between them and any alleged health problems.

Onça Puma produced 24K tons of nickel in 2016 out of Vale’s total 311K tons output of the metal last year.