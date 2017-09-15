LabCorp expands credit facility

In an SEC filing, Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) has amended its senior revolving credit facility, which now consists of a five-year revolver of up to $1B.

The company has the ability to increase that line by an additional $350M, subject to lender agreement.

It also provides for a subfacility of up to $100M for swingline borrowings, and a subfacility of up to $150M for issuing letters of credit.

LabCorp also entered a five-year term loan credit facility for $750M, to be used for general purposes. That will accrue interest at either Libor plus 0.875-1.5 points, or another base rate (prime or federal funds) plus a margin of 0-0.5%.