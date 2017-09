SPDR Funds announces quarterly distribution

Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLB) - $0.3019. 30-Day Sec yield of 1.83%.

Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE) - $0.8654. 30-Day Sec yield of 2.70%.

Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) - $0.1032. 30-Day Sec yield of 1.53%.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLI) - $0.3159. 30-Day Sec yield of 1.86%.

Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLK) - $0.2092. 30-Day Sec yield of 1.45%.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLP) - $0.3460. 30-Day Sec yield of 2.46%.

Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLU) - $0.4172. 30-Day Sec yield of 3.14%.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLV) - $0.3048. 30-Day Sec yield of 1.42%.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLY) - $0.3179. 30-Day Sec yield of 1.32%.

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE) - $0.2356. 30-Day Sec yield of 3.12%.

Payable Sept. 25; for shareholders of record Sept. 18; ex-div Sept. 15. 30-Day Sec yield as of 9/14/2017.