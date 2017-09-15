Dow, S&P close out impressive week at new all-time highs

Stocks edged higher, capping a strong week that ended with the Dow notching its fourth straight all time closing high and the S&P 500 settling at 2,500 for its own record high.

For the week, the Dow rallied 2.2% for its best weekly showing of the year, the S&P rose 1.6% for its strongest advance since January, and the Nasdaq added 1.4%.

Eight of the 11 S&P sectors rose today, with telecom services (+1.8%) topping the leaderboard for the day and the week (+3.9%), and financials (+0.5%) and energy (+0.2%) also outperformed, finishing with respective weekly gains of 3.3% and 3.5%.

The tech sector (+0.3%) broke its two-day losing streak, as the PHLX Semiconductor Index (+1.7%) rose for the fifth straight day and Apple (+1%) snapped out of its recent funk.

Health care (-0.3%) and consumer discretionary (-0.2%) were the day's weakest groups, trimming their respective weekly gains to 0.4% and 0.9%, while utilities (+0.1%) edged higher but still fell 0.4% on the week.

U.S. Treasury prices did little to help their weekly losses, as the yield on the benchmark 10-year note finished flat at 2.20%, locking in a gain of 14 bps for the week, while the two-year yield added 2 bps to 1.38% and a weekly gain of 13 bps.

U.S. crude oil closed unchanged at $49.89/bbl, preserving a 5.1% gain for the week in its best performance in nearly two months.