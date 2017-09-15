Fiesta Restaurant Group taking $8M-$11M charges for closings

In an SEC filing updating its plans to close six south Texas restaurants, Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI +7.1% ) says it's taking impairment charges related to the closings.

The company expects to record noncash impairments of $7M-$9M, and related lease and other charges of $1M-$2M, in the third quarter that will call for future cash expenditures.

Fiesta is closing the six remaining company-owned Pollo Tropical restaurants (two in Houston and four in San Antonio) in south Texas due to "uncertainty in south Texas including the effects of Hurricane Harvey and limited awareness of the Pollo Tropical brand."