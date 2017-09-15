FERC overrides New York permit denial for Millennium pipeline

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission overrules New York's denial of a permit needed to expand the Millennium natural gas pipeline, saying the state waited too long to make a decision.

FERC's decision is a victory for the natural gas industry, which says New York has been using its water permitting authority under the Clean Water Act as an effective veto against pipelines, and moves Millennium closer to being able to construct an eight-mile extension to the CPV Valley Energy Center power plant scheduled to begin operations in February 2018.

The New York Department of Environmental Conservation says it is reviewing the decision and will consider "all legal options to protect public health and the environment."

The Millennium pipeline is owned 47.5% by TransCanada (NYSE:TRP), and 26.25% each by DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) and National Grid (NYSE:NGG).