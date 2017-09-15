"Friendly activist" Blue Harbour builds 6.2% stake in Adient

Adient (NASDAQ:ADNT) spiked 5% in today's trade after WSJ reported that Blue Harbour Group has built a 6.2% stake in the automotive seating supplier, making the activist investor one of ADNT’s biggest shareholders.

Blue Harbour partner Peter Carlin says the investment, Blue's biggest ever at ~$410M, is based on a belief that ADNT can dramatically improve its margins, boost share buybacks and rework its network of joint ventures in China.

Blue Harbour disclosed a ~3.7% stake in ADNT in an August filing but has ramped up its buying in recent weeks; a 6.2% stake would make it the company’s third-biggest shareholder.