Equifax security, information chiefs retire immediately

Fallout from Equifax's (EFX -3.8% ) enormous security breach rolls on, with Friday evening news that two key executives are retiring effective immediately.

Chief Information Officer David Webb is exiting and will be replaced by Mark Rohrwasser, who's led international IT operations since joining the company last year.

Also, Chief Security Officer Susan Mauldin is out, replaced by interim CSO Russ Ayres. He has most recently served as vice president of IT.

Meanwhile, the company confirmed it has hired Mandiant, the cyber investigations unit of FireEye (FEYE +1.8% ).

