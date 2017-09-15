North Carolina requesting more water impact info on Atlantic Coast Pipeline

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) and Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) say they are not concerned by a request for more information from North Carolina regulators before approving the Atlantic Coast Pipeline the companies want to build across the state.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality is seeking additional information about the proposed 600-mile natural gas pipeline’s potential impact on the state’s water resources, after earlier setting a Sept. 18 deadline for approving or denying the project.

Environmental groups praise the decision, but Dominion says the state's request is “nothing out of the ordinary” and believes the pipeline remains on track for final approval this fall, with construction starting as early as November.