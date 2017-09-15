Anthem reverses itself, will stay in Virginia ACA exchange

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) says it will offer Affordable Care Act exchange plans in much of Virginia next year, reversing its earlier decision to exit the state.

Like other insurers, ANTM has cited a lack of clarity about key aspects of the ACA at the federal level as a reason for its withdrawals from Virginia and other states, but would change its decision “as a result of the ongoing discussions” with state officials and regulators.

ANTM's move to keep selling Obamacare plans in 68 cities and counties in Virginia, 63 of which had appeared at risk of lacking a marketplace insurer, means the state will not have any regions lacking coverage.