Neos Therapeutics sells off despite latest FDA approval

Neos Therapeutics (NEOS +2.2% ) has gotten FDA approval for its Adzenys ER treatment for Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, but shares have fallen 5.4% in the postmarket session since the after-hours announcement.

It will be Neos' third extended-release product for ADHD. Adzenys ER is an amphetamine product; the company offers both branded amphetamine and methylphenidate products in extended-release forms.

Adzenys ER will be commercially available in early 2018, Neos says.

Investors are likely selling the news, says BMO's Gary Nachman, though there may also be "financing overhang" on the shares since the company will likely need more funding to get to break-even (h/t Bloomberg).