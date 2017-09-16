Stocks to watch next week

Notable earnings: AutoZone (NYSE:AZO), Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) on September 19; General Mills (NYSE:GIS) and Farmer Brothers (NASDAQ:FARM) on September 20; Presidio (NASDAQ:PSDO) and Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) on September 21; Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) and CarMax (NYSE:KMX) on September 22.

IPOs expected to price: Zai Lab (Pending:ZLAB), Despegar.com (Pending:DESP), Celcuity (Pending:CELC), Krystal Biotech (Pending:KRYS) and Best (Pending:BESTI) on September 20.

Secondary offering lockup expirations: Financial Engines (NASDAQ:FNGN), Ring Energy (NYSEMKT:REI), WageWorks (NYSE:WAGE), Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) and XPO Logistics (NYSEMKT:XPO) on September 18; Determine (NASDAQ:DTRM), Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO), Avexis (NASDAQ:AVXS) on September 19; EnSync (NYSEMKT:ESNC) and Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) on September 20; Cotiviti (NYSE:COTV) on September 22.

Notable annual meeting: Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) and Nike (NYSE:NKE) on September 21; ConAgra (NYSE:CAG) on September 22.

Business update call: Argos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARGS) on September 20.

Sales update: Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) on September 20.

Special shareholder meeting: Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) and Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) on September 21.

Analyst/investor meeting: Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) on September 18; Big Lots (NYSE:BIG), Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB), CDW (NASDAQ:CDW), Humana (NYSE:HUM), Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) and National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) on September 19; Pilgrim's Pride (NYSE:PPC), Unisys (UIS) on September 20; Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) on September 21.

FTC Hart-Scott-Rodino expiration: Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) and Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) on September 18.

FDA watch: Companies that could hear from the government agency include Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) on Copaxone, Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX) on latanoprostene bunod CRL and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)-Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) on patisiran.

Hurricane reset: Investors are expected to continue to adjust to the impact from Hurricanes Harvey and Irma after a week that saw significant upward moves for restaurant and insurance stocks. Fundstrat suggests that value stocks like Comcast (CMSCSA), FedEx (NYSE:FDX), Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), IBM (NYSE:IBM), Merck (NYSE:MRK), Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) and Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) are the type of names that could see interest with the Fed potentially in a holding pattern. Traders are also keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Jose in the Atlantic with it forecast to threaten the East Coast next week after strengthening.

Barron's mentions: Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY), China Mobile (NYSE:CHL), Frost Bank (NYSE:CFR) and MLPs are called out as enticing investment picks. Meanwhile, there is plenty of debate both ways on FedEx, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) and the FANG gang of four - Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Google (GOOG, GOOGL). The publication also suggests watching lumber plays.

Sources: EDGAR, Bloomberg, Nasdaq.com.