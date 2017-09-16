This week's rally in energy stocks could keep going, analysts say

Energy stocks just wrapped up their strongest week of 2017 to cap a four-week winning streak, and CNBC reports some portfolio managers think the rally could have more room to run.

While U.S. crude oil is ~7% lower this year, the Energy Select Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE) has fallen 12.6%, a fairly large spread that Tortoise Capital's Rob Thummel thinks could mean some catching up is ahead; he notes some of the week's biggest winners were some of the year's biggest losers: RRC -46% YTD, CHK -43% , HP -35% , NFX -33% , APA -33% .

The end of this year is starting to look like the final months of 2016, when a weak energy sector surged to become the top performer of the S&P 500, says Tamar Essner of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions.

SunTrust's Neal Dingmann notes short interest in the E&P industry is at its highest since late 2015, with JONE and SN currently more than 30% short.

Fundamentals also look promising, says Jay Hatfield of Infrastructure Capital Advisors: economic growth is boosting energy demand; a weaker dollar makes dollar-denominated oil more affordable; and the price gap between Brent crude and WTI has widened, which encourages U.S. oil exports.

ETFs: XLE, VDE, ERX, XOP, OIH, GASL, FCG, ERY, DIG, BGR, XES, FENY, DUG, IYE, GUSH, IEO, DRIP, FIF, IEZ, GASX, PXE, NDP, RYE, PXJ, PSCE, FXN, CRAK