Reuters: AT&T considering divesting Latin America pay TV

Despite stabilizing regional economies, AT&T (NYSE:T) is considering divesting its pay TV operations in Latin America as a move against the debt it's assuming in an $85B takeover of Time Warner (NYSE:TWX), Reuters reports.

Those assets could bring $8B, sources told the news service, from players that include Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA), Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) or Millicom International Cellular (OTCPK:MIICF). AT&T's debt post-takeover would swell to about $180B.

But AT&T wouldn't sell its pay TV business in Mexico, where it's been investing more heavily in wireless. Otherwise, AT&T's Latin American business stretches across countries including Brazil, Colombia, Venezuela, Argentina and others.

That business has about 13.6M total subscribers excluding Mexico, and generated revenue of $1.4B.