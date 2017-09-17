Northrop Grumman near deal for Orbital ATK - WSJ

The all-cash deal for maybe north of $7.5B could be announced as soon as tomorrow, according to Dana Mattiloi's report. Orbital's (NYSE:OA) current market cap is about $6.3B. Northrop's (NYSE:NOC) market cap tops $45B.

This deal, of course, comes soon after the announcement of another aerospace merger - UTX's $23B purchase of Rockwell Collins.

This new acquisition would be particularly notable given Northrop's recent strategy of using capital to buy back stock - it's retired about 25% of its float over the last three years.