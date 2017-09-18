Chinese bitcoin conference flees to Hong Kong

A major bitcoin conference has jumped from China's capital to Hong Kong, which has greater freedoms than Beijing, in the face of a Chinese government crackdown on cryptocurrencies.

The Blockchain Global Summit hosted by BitKan, a company specializing in bitcoin trading and services, was set for Sept. 10, but has been postponed to Sept. 20.

Bitcoin is also back in rally mode, starting the week up 8% to almost $4,000.

Update: China appears to be widening a bitcoin crackdown by banning channels for buying/selling the virtual currency that goes beyond its plans to shutter commercial bitcoin exchanges.

Related tickers: OTCQB:BTCS, OTCPK:BTSC, OTCQX:GBTC, OTC:ARSC, OTCPK:GAHC