U.S. oil prices top $50/barrel

U.S. crude oil prices are back above $50 per barrel as the number of U.S. rigs drilling for new production fell and refineries continued to come back online after getting knocked out by Hurricane Harvey.

Royal Dutch Shell's (RDS.A, RDS.B) Deer Park refinery in Texas was among the latest, beginning its restart on Sunday. The plant can process 325,700 barrels per day.

Crude futures +1.5% to $50.63/bbl.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, DBO, DTO, USL, DNO, OLO, SZO, OLEM, OILK, WTIU, OILX, WTID, USOI