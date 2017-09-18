Three storms raging in the Atlantic

Three storms are raging in the Atlantic, with Hurricane Maria forecast to rapidly strengthen and aim for the islands devastated by Irma.

A weakened Hurricane Jose could graze the Northeast midweek, while Tropical Storm Lee formed in the eastern Atlantic Ocean on Saturday.

According to the U.S. National Centers for Environmental Information, this will be the second most costly year for hurricane damage since 1980 behind 2005.

Related tickers: RE, RNR, AHL, ENH, AXS, ACGL, RGA, UNM, MHLD, GLRE, BRK.A, BRK.B