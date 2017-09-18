North American subsidiaries of Magal awarded over $5M in orders

North American subsidiaries of Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) have received several orders totalling in excess of $5M to provide security solutions for correctional facilities in North America.

The orders include the supply of advanced video solutions and perimeter detection smart solutions including the Omnitrax buried cable sensor.

All the orders will be delivered within the coming 12 months.

Saar Koursh, CEO of Magal, commented: "We are proud of being selected as the provider of security solutions to correctional authorities in North America. We are also pleased to see a renewal of order flow from this key and strategic region for Magal. These orders from new, as well as existing customers, demonstrate trust in our security solutions as well as our ability to perform and deliver complex security solutions. We look forward to receiving further orders in this important and key strategic region for Magal in the future."

Press Release