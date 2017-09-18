Meritor announces agreement to sell its interest in Meritor WABCO joint venture to WABCO Holdings

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) signed a definitive agreement to sell its interest in the Meritor WABCO joint venture with WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for $250M, and Meritor will also receive a final partnership distribution immediately prior to the closing.

The transaction is expected to close on Oct. 1.

Meritor will continue to provide sales, service and training to Meritor WABCO customers through its DriveForce team for up to two years, and call center services for customer support and the processing of warranty claims for a period of approximately one year.

The company intends to use the proceeds from the transaction toward its M2019 strategic priorities, which include paying down debt, funding strategic investments and repurchasing additional shares.

"This transaction allows Meritor to allocate capital toward our strategic priorities and enhances our ability to achieve M2019 targets," said Jay Craig, CEO and president. "The decision to sell our interest in the JV enables us to focus on strategic priorities that involve growing our on- and off-highway, specialty, components and aftermarket businesses, among other things."

Press Release