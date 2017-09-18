Walgreens to tweak Rite Aid deal to get FTC signoff

Bloomberg reports that Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) is in late-stage negotiations with the Federal Trade Commission to revise its agreement to buy more than 2,000 Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) stores in order satisfy antitrust concerns and get U.S. approval for the transaction.

A modified deal would be the fourth attempt by WBA to secure FTC's blessing over a two-year period.

Initially, WBA offered to cut the number of stores to be purchased down to 1,200, representing at least $2B less to Rite Aid shareholders, but it failed to sway the FTC. Then, it said it would pay $5.18B to acquire 2,186 stores, leaving a slimmed-down Rite-Aid as a stand-alone company with ~2,300 stores.

WBA is up a fraction premarket.