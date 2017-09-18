J&J's Tremfya shows durable effect in late-stage psoriasis study

Long-term data from the open-label extension of the Phase 3 VOYAGE-1 study assessing Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) TREMFYA (guselkumab) in patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis showed more than 80% of treated patients achieved at least a 90% improvement in symptoms at week 100. The data were presented at 26th European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress in Geneva.

The rates of skin clearance in the guselkumab group were consistent at weeks 52 and 100 with maintenance therapy every eight weeks.

The FDA approved TREMFYA in July. The European Commission should OK it in Q4. The company's marketing application in Japan (and other countries) is currently under review.

