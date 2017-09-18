Futures up as S&P looks past 2,500

U.S. stock index futures are all up 0.2% , building upon their record levels after the S&P 500 closed out last week by passing the 2,500 milestone.

On the M&A front, Northrop Grunman has scooped up Orbital ATK for $9.2B as the firing of missiles by North Korea draws attention to missile defense systems.

Oil is back over $50 a barrel, gold is 0.4% lower at $1319/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 2.2%.

