Apple's iPhone X comes with slimmer margins?

Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhone X could have smaller profit margins than existing lines because of component costs.

The Wall Street Journal cites Susquehanna International Group research that puts iPhone X component costs at $581 compared to $248 for the iPhone 7.

The iPhone X costs around 50% more than the iPhone 7 starting price and the 256GB model costs 19% more than the iPhone 7 Plus with the same memory.

