Restoration Robotics files for IPO

Restoration Robotics (Pending:HAIR) plans to offer 3.125M shares in a price range of $7 to $9.

The hair technology company will raise $25M at the midpoints of the range.

Restoration Robotics on its business: "We believe the ARTAS System is the first and only physician-assisted robotic system that can identify and dissect hair follicular units directly from the scalp and create recipient implant sites. The ARTAS System includes the ARTAS Hair Studio application, an interactive three-dimensional patient consultation tool that enables a physician to create a simulated hair transplant model for use in patient consultations. We received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, in April 2011 to market the ARTAS System in the U.S., and we have sold the ARTAS System into 29 other countries."

SEC Form S-1