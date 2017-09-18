Nabriva's lefamulin successful in late-stage CABP study; shares ahead 92% premarket

Thinly traded micro cap Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) is up 92% premarket on light volume in response to its announcement of positive top-line results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, LEAP 1, evaluating intravenous to oral lefamulin in patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP).

The study, the first two pivotal trials, met its primary endpoint of non-inferiority (no worse than) to moxifloxacin, with or without adjunctive linezolid, for early clinical response (ECR) assessed 72 - 120 hours following initiation of therapy in the intent-to-treat population. Specifically, the ECR rates were 87.3% for lefamulin and 90.2% for moxifloxacin with/without linezolid.

The safety profiles were similar between the two drugs.

Top-line from the second Phase 3, LEAP 2, should be available in late Q1/early Q2 2018.

Lefamulin is a new class of antibiotic called a pleuromutilin.

More detailed results will be submitted for presentation at future medical conferences.

The company will host a conference call this morning at 8:30 am ET to discuss the results.