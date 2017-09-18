Google's antitrust settlement offer includes a competitor auction

Reuters sources reveal Google’s (GOOG, GOOGL) proposal to EU antitrust regulators regarding its need to stop favoring its own shopping sites in searches.

The proposal involves an auction that allows competing sites to bid for slots in the shopping results.

Google had proposed a similar setup three years ago but at that time wanted to reserve the top two places for its own listings.

Reuters sources say the proposal “does not address the issues set out” by regulators and that the proposal “is worse than the commitments.”

Previously: EU slams Google with €2.4B fine (June 27)