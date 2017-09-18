Huntsman expects strong Q3 results despite Harvey disruptions

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) +2.2% premarket after saying it expects strong Q3 results - better than Q2 - despite the impact of Hurricane Harvey, which forced it to close six Texas chemical plants which are "now operating or are in the process of returning to normal operations."

HUN estimates Harvey's impact to Q3 adjusted EBITDA at $35M-$40M, mostly in the Performance Products segment, which declared force majeure on ethylene oxide, ethylene glycol, ethanolamines and other ethylene oxide derivative products.

Q3 results will exclude the Pigments and Additives division, which will be reported in discontinued operations.