CACI awarded $28.7M task order

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) was awarded a task order worth $28.7M to provide integration, sustainment, and deployment services to support the U.S. Air Force Civil Engineer Center’s NexGen information technology modernization program.

Under this task order, CACI will continue to build out and deploy the enterprise-wide solution for Air Force facilities management. CACI will work with the Air Force to implement an Agile development methodology to support the Air Force’s evolving business processes and the need for accurate and timely reporting to meet standards for real property and financial auditing.

Ken Asbury, CACI’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “CACI is proud to continue our partnership supporting the U.S. Air Force Civil Engineer Center’s mission of supporting our military men and women with enterprise-wide solutions that enable them to focus on their role in protecting our nation. As national security missions continue to evolve, we remain committed to advancing the solutions and technologies our Armed Forces need to gain an operational advantage.”

Press Release