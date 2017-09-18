BofAML says Cirrus Logic's iPhone content might peak in FY18

Bank of America Merrill Lynch initiates Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) at Underperform with a $50 price target.
Analyst Adam Gonzalez writes that the company’s iPhone content might peak in FY18 leading to slowed sales and earnings since Apple accounts for 75% to 80% of overall revenue.
Gonzalez expects sales deceleration to reach 5% growth CAGR between FY17 and FY20 and 30% growth CAGR from FY15 to FY17.
The analyst says Cirrus still has some opportunities including Android phones and digital headsets.
Source: Bloomberg First Word
Cirrus Logic shares are down 1.64% premarket.
