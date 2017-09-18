Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) initiated with Outperform rating and $25 price target by Credit Suisse.
GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) initiated with Buy rating and $13 price target by BofAMerrill Lynch.
Mednax (NYSE:MD) upgraded to Overweight with a $51 price target by Keybanc.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) upgraded to Outperform by William Blair. Shares up 8% premarket.
Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) downgraded to Neutral by BTIG.
Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) downgraded to Neutral with a $36 price target by Baird.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) price target lowered to $15 from $21 by RBC Capital Markets citing a prolonged turnaround.
