Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) initiated with Outperform rating and $25 price target by Credit Suisse.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) initiated with Buy rating and $13 price target by BofAMerrill Lynch.

Mednax (NYSE:MD) upgraded to Overweight with a $51 price target by Keybanc.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) upgraded to Outperform by William Blair. Shares up 8% premarket.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) downgraded to Neutral by BTIG.

Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) downgraded to Neutral with a $36 price target by Baird.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) price target lowered to $15 from $21 by RBC Capital Markets citing a prolonged turnaround.

