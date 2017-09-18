Starwood Waypoint updates on hurricane damage

Florida: The home inspection process should take several weeks to complete. As of June 30, the company (NYSE:SFR) owned 3,929 homes in Tampa, 3,812 homes in Miami, and 1,947 homes in Orlando.

Houston: A small number of homes (135, or 0.4% of the total portfolio) suffered major flood damage. Another 625 properties incurred some damage related to water coming in, whether through flooding or roofs. Total repair costs are seen to be less than $10M.

The company has insurance for all of this, subject to deductibles.

Source: Press Release