Canada Goose to boost DTC business

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) CEO Dani Reiss outlines the company's plan to shift to a higher mix of direct-to-consumer sales as it looks to evolve.

"There’s no doubt that the wholesale landscape today is languishing," says Reiss on retail.

"We believe that the shift of a greater percentage of our business to direct-to-consumer will be one of the things that helps improve our margins, for sure," he adds.

BMO Capital estimates that Canada Goose gains 120 bps of margin gains for every 5% increase in DTC sales.