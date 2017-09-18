OncoCyte reports positive Analytical Validation Study results of DetermaVU

OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEMKT:OCX) announces positive final results from the Analytical Validation Study of its liquid biopsy lung cancer diagnostic test, DetermaVU.

The accuracy results of the study demonstrate sensitivity of 94.4%, specificity of 67.5% and Area Under the Curve of 0.93, meaning 93% of the samples tested were correctly diagnosed.

The next step in the process leading to commercial launch of DetermaVu is a CLIA Validation study, which is now underway and expected to be completed in Q3.

If the CLIA Validation study is successful, the final step will be a Clinical Validation study, expected to be completed in Q4.

The Company believes DetermaVu will be the only commercially available liquid biopsy lung cancer product.