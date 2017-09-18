Teva sells remaining assets in women's health unit for $1.38B; shares ease 1% premarket as RBC says turnaround to be "prolonged"

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) inks two agreements to sell the remaining assets in its specialty global women's health business for $1.38B. Proceeds, including the recently announced sale of PARAGARD, will be used to pay down debt.

The first deal involves the sale of a portfolio of products, including Ovaleap, Zoely, Seasonique and Colpotrophine, to CVC Capital Partners Fund VI for $703M in cash. The group accounted for $258M in sales in 2016.

The second deal is with Foundation Consumer Healthcare to sell Plan B One-Step and Teva's emergency contraceptive brands for $675M in cash. The products generated $140M in sales in 2016.

The transactions should close by year-end.

RBC's Randall Stanicky has cut the price target on the stock to $15 (UNDERPERFORM) citing the company's "prolonged turnaround." He doesn't seed its leverage ratio falling to 3x EBITDA until 2020 (it's 5.5x now).

Previously: Teva sells Paragard asset to CooperSurgical for $1.1B (Sept. 11)