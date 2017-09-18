FDA allows DelMar Pharma's additional IND application of VAL-083 for the treatment of ovarian cancer; shares ahead 8% premarket

DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI) announces that the FDA has allowed an additional Investigational New Drug Application to study its lead drug candidate VAL-083 as a potential treatment for ovarian cancer.

DelMar's clinical trial will be a multi-center, Phase 1/2 Study of VAL-083 in patients with Recurrent Platinum Resistant Ovarian Cancer. VAL-083 has the potential to overcome chemo-resistance to platinum-based chemotherapy in ovarian, lung and other solid tumors.

VAL-083 activity against platinum-resistant ovarian cancer will be measured based on ORR using the Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumors as well as response duration, progression free survival, and a measurement of CA-125 biomarker levels in the blood. The study's primary endpoint is to demonstrate an ORR benefit compared to historical control of 12-15%.

VAL-083 (dianhydrogalactitol), an orphan drug designation is a DNA-targeting agent that introduces interstrand DNA cross-links at the N7-position of guanine leading to DNA double-strand breaks and cancer cell death.