Quidel to take over commercialization of Alere's BNP assays performed on Beckman's Coulter systems

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) has amended its previously announced agreements with Alere (NYSE:ALR) to purchase its B-type Naturietic Peptide (BNP) business and Triage MeterPro cardiovascular and toxicology assets. Alere is selling the businesses to satisfy antitrust conditions in the U.S.

Quidel will assume direct commercial responsibility for global BNP sales on Beckman Coulter analyzers while the Triage deal will remain substantially unchanged.

Total actual revenue for the acquired businesses was $245M in 2016, up from $197M under the previous agreements.

Quidel will pay up to $680M for the assets, $400M for Triage, $40M in contingent consideration for the EEA BNP business and $240M in deferred consideration for the rest-of-world BNP business.

The transactions should close within 30 days of the close of the Abbott/Alere merger, expected to happen by month-end.

