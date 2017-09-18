Reuters: Shell restarting Deer Park refinery in Texas

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) began restarting the joint venture 325K bbl/day Deer Park refinery in Texas yesterday for the first time since it was shut three weeks ago by Hurricane Harvey, Reuters reports.

The refinery’s largest crude distillation unit, the 270K bbl/day DU-2, restarted early yesterday and was on circulation by midday, and other units are being brought up to operating temperature and readied to resume production, according to the report.

DU-2 has been out of production since an Aug. 17 fire, and Shell had been preparing to restart the unit when the refinery’s production was shut down by flooding from Harvey.

The Deer Park refinery is a 50-50 JV between Shell and Pemex, Mexico’s national oil company.